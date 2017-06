A northeast Nebraska community opening a new chapter in reading Wednesday night.

The community of Walthill, Nebraska cut the ribbon on a new public library.

The library is located in the former Walthill Fire Hall.

It took four years of grant-writing and fundraising to make it all happen.

There will be an open house for the new facility coming up on Sunday, April 2.

It takes place from 1 until 3 p.m. with a dedication at 1:45 p.m.