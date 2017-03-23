Lasting memories at Niobrara State Park - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Lasting memories at Niobrara State Park

NIOBRARA, NE (KTIV) -

Niobrara State Park was a place of lasting memories earlier today. 

The park superintendent called KTIV News 4 this afternoon to make sure we were recording our Niobrara Skycam.

He said this afternoon he met a young man from Missouri who didn't have a park pass.

When he spoke with him, the young man had a romantic request-he wanted to propose to his girlfriend on the Niobrara patio.

 And his family was bringing in his girlfriend from Texas. 

When she came to the patio, he got down on one knee and popped the question.

And she said yes. 
 

