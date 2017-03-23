Healthbeat 4: Sioux City hospital celebrates National Nutrition Month

March marks National Nutrition Month.

Mercy Medical Center is changing things up to help their employees and patients make healthier choices.

"We implemented the Green Apple, which is quick visual on our menus for people to come and say, oh it has some parameters around it," said Tracey Badar, Director of Food & Nutritional Services at Mercy Medical Center, "And that's 500 calories and 5 grams of saturated fat."

Another step the hospital is taking -- implementing a calorie, nutrition tracking program called Net Nutrition.

It's connected with the hospital's Internet and cafeteria menu.

The program tells people exactly how many calories, grams of fat, carbohydrates and other nutrition facts in the meal.

\Badar says both programs give their staff and patients an opportunity to make smarter choices.

"If I didn't have the eggs, bacon, toast; not bad it's only 398 calories," said Badar, "But I had the hash browns and that's 160 calories and I had 2 oz of ketchup which is an additional 50 which is 200 calories that I didn't need. So making the associates aware of their numbers and may be adjusting the way they eat."

Badar says the programs were started to help their associates, both staff and patients, be conscious of the food choices they make every day.

"It's really trying to get with our health coaches and take care of our know," said Badar, "Cause if we're not taking care of our own [this] gives us an opportunity to really live it, understand it and let other organizations understand it as well."

