Tuition at public universities in South Dakota could be on the rise

Tuition at public universities in South Dakota could be on the r - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Posted:
SPEARFISH, SD (AP) -

Tuition and fees at South Dakota's six public universities would increase by an average of 2.9 percent next school year under one plan the state Board of Regents is set to consider at its meeting next week.

The board will meet next Wednesday at Black Hills State University to discuss the proposals, including a different option to raise tuition and fees for on-campus resident students by an average of 2.4 percent.

The higher-cost proposal would encompass raising tuition rates at schools focusing on undergraduate and masters programs and students to match the system's three research universities.

Mike Rush, the board's executive director and CEO, says the regents' goal is to provide the activities and experiences that make students' educations as valuable as possible and help retain them.
 

