PHOTOS: March Hail

KTIV is proud to announce our full featured weather app for Android or iOS devices.

KTIV is proud to announce our full featured weather app for Android or iOS devices.

Siouxland saw hail after thunderstorms came through Thursday.



Viewers shared their photos of what they saw in their communities.



Tweet us your photos @KTIVweather.

A lot of hail near Sheldon early today! https://t.co/kpIvUcjQeo — KTIV Weather (@KTIVweather) March 23, 2017