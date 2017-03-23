Healthbeat 4: Keeping tweens and teens safe with an "X" Plan

Blogger Bert Fulks' X Plan is simple: if you're kid is in a situation that doesn't feel right, they text an X to a parent or trusted adult, who calls the child, fakes an emergency and then picks the child up.

No judgment. No questions asked.

Amy Scarmon with Mercy Medical Center's Child Advocacy Center says the "X Plan" is just one avenue for kids to get out of a tough situation.

"It's really a tool which allows a child that's in an uncomfortable situation or just don't know how to get out of," said Amy Scarmon, Mercy Medical Center's Child Advocacy Center. forensic interviewer, "It allows them to have a way to contact their parents that's lets them stay face with their peers which is important but let's them get out of that situation."

Scarmon recommends talking with your child about having a plan as soon as your child has a cell phone.

Especially for kids in that tween to teenage stage when they may not have all the right tools to make smart decisions.

"Peers are so important to kids that age too," said Amy Scarmon, Mercy Medical Center's Child Advocacy Center, "So there's that piece where you don't want them to feel embarrassed in front of their friends because if they do, they may make the decision not to say anything to any one and continue to be in that bad situation."

Whether it's an X, A, D or Z, Scarmon says you have to find out what works for your family.

"If you and your child have something else that you can agree upon that's the same kind of premise, then go with that," said Amy Scarmon, Mercy Medical Center's Child Advocacy Center, "But I think as long as you have this type of plan in place is important."

