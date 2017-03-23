Sioux City Police Chief announces September retirement - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Police Chief announces September retirement

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police Chief Doug Young announced his retirement in the 2016 annual report of the Sioux City Police Department Thursday.

In his message to the community, he also announced he would be retiring in September of 2017.

He said "It has been a great career that I never envisioned, so fulfilling. I want to thank the City of Sioux City for giving me the opportunity to lead such a great organization, to this community for their never-ending support, and to the men and women of the Sioux City Police Department that give so much on a daily basis to make this Department function at a high level and for making this community safe for all." 

Chief Young became the Chief of Police in 2009 and joined the force in 1980. 

