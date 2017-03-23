Committee holds hearing to consider nomination of George "Sonny" - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Committee holds hearing to consider nomination of George "Sonny" Perdue to be Secretary of Ag

Posted:
WASHINGTON (NBC) -

73 days after he was nominated, George "Sonny" Perdue is finally getting his confirmation hearing to be next U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

The Senate Agriculture Committee took up the nomination Thursday.
  
The hearing comes a week after the Trump White House released a proposal to cut the Department of Agriculture budget by $4.7 billion, or 21% below this year's level. 
    
Perdue said that he had no input into the administration's budget because he had not yet been confirmed, but expressed "some concern" over the cuts.
    
He also said he looks forward to working with employees of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the next Farm Bill.

George "Sonny" Perdue, the Secretary of Agriculture nominee said, "We know that the men and women of the USDA have a great wealth of knowledge.  The career employees have been doing this for years 

Perdue was Governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.