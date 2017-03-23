Committee holds hearing to consider nomination of George "Sonny" Perdue to be Secretary of Ag

73 days after he was nominated, George "Sonny" Perdue is finally getting his confirmation hearing to be next U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.



The Senate Agriculture Committee took up the nomination Thursday.



The hearing comes a week after the Trump White House released a proposal to cut the Department of Agriculture budget by $4.7 billion, or 21% below this year's level.



Perdue said that he had no input into the administration's budget because he had not yet been confirmed, but expressed "some concern" over the cuts.



He also said he looks forward to working with employees of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the next Farm Bill.

George "Sonny" Perdue, the Secretary of Agriculture nominee said, "We know that the men and women of the USDA have a great wealth of knowledge. The career employees have been doing this for years

Perdue was Governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011.