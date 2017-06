The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of vandalism to the Dakota Access Pipeline south of Hospers, Iowa.

The sheriff said someone had attempted to burn holes into the above ground valves at two locations on March 17.

Deputies have secured both locations and they called the FBI.

The sheriff said the FBI is also investigating these incidents and similar ones in South Dakota and Iowa.

If anyone has information, contact the Sioux County Sheriff's Office at 712-737-2280.