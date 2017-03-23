Sioux City "DAD" duo getting national attention for their rappin - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City "DAD" duo getting national attention for their rapping

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

http://www.rightthisminute.com/post/rtmtv-these-viral-rapper-dads-are-real-deal

Two dads from Sioux City are attracting national attention for their original rapping.

Jason Reinert and Mark Koenigs are known as Eboli and Protige.

Their music has gone viral and was featured on the show "Right this Minute".

The "DAD" duo has an album of music called "Night of the Living Dad".

They rap about trials and tribulations of fatherhood.

Thursday night "DAD" is competing in the second round of a battle of the band competition at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The showdown starts at 8 p.m.

"DAD" Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DADLIFERS/

For more music click here: https://dadlifers.bandcamp.com/

