Former Cherokee aces Koch & Ege sent to minors

Cody Ege & Matt Koch have been sent to Triple-A teams.

Two Cherokee High School grads will start the baseball season in the minor leagues.

Left-hander Cody Ege has been sent to the Angels Triple-A team in Salt Lake City, despite not giving up a run in nine appearances this spring.

Ege was in 18 games last season for the Angels and Marlins, getting 11 strikeouts in 11 innings.

On Monday, Matt Koch was sent to Arizona's Triple-A affiliate in Reno, Nevada.

Koch also made his big league debut last season, going 1-1 in seven games, with two starts. Koch had an ERA of 2.00 in 18 innings of work.

Arizona opens the season on Sunday, April 2 while the Angels first game is Monday, April 3.