Former Cherokee aces Koch & Ege sent to minors - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Former Cherokee aces Koch & Ege sent to minors

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Cody Ege & Matt Koch have been sent to Triple-A teams. Cody Ege & Matt Koch have been sent to Triple-A teams.

Two Cherokee High School grads will start the baseball season in the minor leagues.

Left-hander Cody Ege has been sent to the Angels Triple-A team in Salt Lake City, despite not giving up a run in nine appearances this spring.

Ege was in 18 games last season for the Angels and Marlins, getting 11 strikeouts in 11 innings.

On Monday, Matt Koch was sent to Arizona's Triple-A affiliate in Reno, Nevada.

Koch also made his big league debut last season, going 1-1 in seven games, with two starts. Koch had an ERA of 2.00 in 18 innings of work.

Arizona opens the season on Sunday, April 2 while the Angels first game is Monday, April 3.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.