Iowa Senate approves bill requiring new rules for traffic enforcement cameras

The Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would levy new rules on traffic enforcement cameras.

Lawmakers did, however, reject a complete ban on traffic enforcement cameras.

Under the new rules, officials would have to justify the use of the cameras.

For example, multiple accidents at an intersection could be justification for adding, or keeping, a traffic camera in place.

The new rules would also require that the money from tickets go towards public safety.

Here in Sioux City, police say nothing would change.

The money from the traffic camera tickets, in Sioux City, already goes back to public safety.

Captain Lisa Claeys says Sioux City is grandfathered into the system, so new rules would not be imposed here.

The bill will now head to the Iowa House.