Pony Express Riders of Iowa start this year's ride

Pony Express Riders of Iowa, is a network of volunteer "Riders" who host fundraisers in their home county throughout the year.

Don Essick and Carmen Orme are two riders who will be involved in the ride starting on March 25.

This is the 50th anniversary of this group.

They are holding a ride in honor of the 50th and will be going on 3 separate routes starting in Spencer, IA.

They go through towns collecting money for Iowa children and adults with disabilities.

The first ride, March 30, 1968 raised $12,000.00 in NW Iowa.

The success spurred them to expand the ride throughout the state the following year.

No formal qualifications are needed to become a member of Pony Express - men, women, and children join in the common cause of helping children and adults with disabilities.

The money raised is used to benefit Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines, IA.

The "Riders" receive no compensation for their time, the smiles on the children's faces and knowing they've made a difference in their lives is the truest reward!