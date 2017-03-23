Smith agrees to new contract at South Dakota

For mid-major basketball programs, success can be a double-edged sword. It's nice to win, but other programs are going to come after your coaches. South Dakota went through a roller coaster day on Wednesday with men's coach Craig Smith.

There were several reports saying Smith was offered the job at Drake and it was his to take. But around 9 o'clock last night, Smith told the Bulldogs no and told USD he was staying. Today, the two sides agreed on a new contract.

The deal is for three years at $275,000 a year, not including other incentives. That's about a $75,000 raise and Athletic Director David Herbster says that deal has been in the works for weeks.

"We've been having contract conversations with Craig since before the season ended," said Herbster. "Coming through and seeing what some of the speculation was on where he was going, I think it's a by-product of having success in your program. We had come to a verbal agreement on a contract and on a number and I felt really confident and good with that. I'm not sure where Drake was, or what they did or what they had actually done and offered or not. But I know that I couldn't be happier that Craig is our coach."

That new contract still has to be approved by the board of regents. Smith has spent three years at USD, going 22-12 last season while winning the Summit League regular season title.