"Sober living" apartments open in Sioux City

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The city's first "sober living apartment" has opened in Sioux City.

 "Sober Apartment Living" has teamed up with Riverview Apartments to lease apartments for men, and women, that are recovering from alcohol and drugs.

The goal is to provide a real-world setting where people can maintain and thrive in their recovery. 

Not only does the program help with recovery, but also prepares those, who live there, for their life long success of sobriety.

The apartments are newly refurnished.

Each apartment has 3 rooms.

There are two apartment buildings, one for men, and one for women.

For more information contact "Sober Apartment Living" at their website www.SoberApartmentLiving.com or call (720) 432-5621.
 

