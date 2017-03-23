New Splash Pad in Leeds Park begins construction

Construction on the new Leeds Splash Pad is now underway.

It will be built at 3810 41st street.

That's along Floyd Boulevard in Leeds.

Due to the construction of the pad, some of the park will be unavailable to people.

Sioux City doesn't have many splash pads, and the city's goal is to eventually be able to have more of them for different parts of town.

The city says the splash pad was more budget-friendly.

"Doing it at Leeds Park it's a lot more visible than the former pool location so it'll be a little easier to access for the community and providing a nice, free amity for the children to enjoy now that the pool is no longer available but we anticipate a lot of usage at this Splash Pad," said Parks and Recreation Director, Matt Salvatore.

The splash pad will be similar to the Miracle Field's splash pad, but with different features.

The city plans to open the splash pad at the end of May.