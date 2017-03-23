Iowa lawmakers crack down on texting and driving

We all know the dangers of driving drunk. Law enforcers say texting while driving is 6 times more dangerous than drunk driving. Iowa lawmakers are working to crack down on distracted drivers by introducing a new bill that has passed the Senate.

As millions of Americans get behind the wheel everyday, their vehicle can be considered a deadly weapon as car accidents are the number one killer of people from six to 33 years of age.

Texting while driving has always been prohibited in Iowa and it is a secondary offense. A new law in motion will make it a primary offense, but local law enforcement says it's not enough.

"My concern and a lot of my colleagues concern is if you are a state legislature and you know these devices are causing issues on our highways, fatalities, personal injury accidents, why not just go the next step and say a hands free device is the best way to keep our highways safe," said Sheriff Dave Drew, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.

As a secondary offense drivers could only be issued a ticket if they are pulled over for committing another offense such as speeding or running a red light. But now texting and driving could be a primary offense in Iowa.

"What the new law means is that if police spot you texting and driving they can now pull you over." reports Danielle Davis.

Iowa's traffic deaths rose from 320 in 2015 to 403 in 2016, a 26% percent increase.

"When they were looking at this bill, they were looking at what could get passed and they felt that this bill could get passed, of course as we introduced the hands free bill, we would have liked to see a more stringent bill but this is a strong message and a step in the right direction," said Pat Hoye, Governor Traffic Safety Bureau

"Appeasements and concessions don't make me happy, what cleans up the highways to get this out of your hand, and it's almost unenforceable. how am I going to be able to tell the difference if he was on facebook, snapchat or using it for his GPS? continues Sheriff Drew.

According to the CDC Motor Vehicle Safety, everyday at least eight people are killed and more than one thousand are injured in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver.