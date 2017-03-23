Hawkeyes beat Colorado in WNIT Sweet 16

Iowa defeated Colorado, 80-62, on Thursday night in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the Sweet 16 of the WNIT. The Hawkeyes will host the Elite 8 on Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. (CT). They will take on the winner of Washington State and UC-Davis, who play late on Thursday night.

Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures. Megan Gustafson has 12, Ally Disterhoft scored 15, Makenzie Meyer added 13, and Alexa Kastanek led the way with a season-high 19 off the bench. Kastanek was 5-for-9 from 3-point range.

Gustafson, a sophomore, became the fourth Hawkeye in program history to score over 600 points in a single season and the first to do so since 1990. She joins Cindy Haugejorde (693; 79-80), Michelle Edwards (621; 87-88), and Franthea Price (614; 89-90).

The Hawkeyes (20-13) registered their 20th win of the season. It marks the 10th 20-win season for Iowa under head coach Lisa Bluder. The win also marked Bluder’s 699th career victory. Colorado finishes 17-16.