Morningside College students learn self-defense

Several incidents on the Morningside College campus, in Sioux City, have some students on edge.

In mid-February, there was an assault on campus.

Two weeks later, a stranger was spotted in a dorm trying to look at female students in a shower.

Some students are making sure they know how to defend themselves if put in the same situation.

They are in a self-defense class for anyone who wants to be ready in case they come across an attacker.

Junior Selena Leon says that's especially true after recent events.

"On campus, locally and nationally, it's a scary thought," she said. "It can happen whether I'm in a bigger city or even a smaller city that no one expects it to happen."

Instructor, and Morningside assistant director of safety and security, Jerry Meisner, isn't joking around when it comes to student safety.

So, what does he teach them?

"The first thing that we do is teach the students how to defend themselves from a front attack, a strangle," he said.

He also shows them defense against an attacker approaching from behind.

"Slide out and get away," he said.

And, also how to fight back if you get pinned on the ground.

You can even prepare by carrying pepper spray, or keys, as a defensive weapon.

And, while all his students in his recent class are women, Meisner says anyone can be a target, so you need to be ready for anything.

In the investigation into the recent Morningside attacks, authorities connected a sexual assault suspect, who was arrested in Omaha, to at least on of the attacks.

Zachary Person is tied to an assault in front of the HPER Center.

Person was also spotted inside a dorm trying to observe females in the shower.