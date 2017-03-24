Status conference set for Friday in Bibler trial

Expect an update, tomorrow, on the case of a Le Mars, Iowa, man charged with stabbing his sister to death.



33-year old Thomas Bibler has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.



His trial date has been set for May 16.



He'll be back in court, tomorrow, for a status conference.



Bibler was arrested in June after a standoff with police at his Le Mars apartment.



His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stab wounds at the hospital in Le Mars.

