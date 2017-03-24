Status conference set for Friday in Bibler trial - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Status conference set for Friday in Bibler trial

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

Expect an update, tomorrow, on the case of a Le Mars, Iowa, man charged with stabbing his sister to death.

33-year old Thomas Bibler has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

His trial date has been set for May 16.

He'll be back in court, tomorrow, for a status conference.

Bibler was arrested in June after a standoff with police at his Le Mars apartment.

His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stab wounds at the hospital in Le Mars.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.