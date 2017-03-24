Sioux City man in deputy-involved shooting set for arraignment - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man in deputy-involved shooting set for arraignment on Friday

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man is set to be arraigned tomorrow for the February 26th shootout with a Woodbury County sheriff's deputy.

On February 26th a simple traffic stop on Port Neal Road turned into a high speed chase that ended after the car got stuck at the Sioux City Police Training Center near the Sioux Gateway Airport.

That's when, investigators say, Spencer fired multiple rounds at Deputy Mike Lenz.

Five bullets hit his squad car.

Spencer was found three hours later in some trees by an Iowa State Patrol air unit.

Lenz wasn't hurt, and returned to duty on March 11th. 

