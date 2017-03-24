Sioux City Council to decide on Bridgeport Industrial Park business proposals Monday

Monday night the Sioux City City Council will decide on whether to proceed with two proposals that would bring over 65 new jobs to the city.



The two sites of the businesses would be in the Bridgeport Industrial Park near the Seaboard Triumph development.



The first business is Tritz Pallet.



They are headquartered in Le Mars, but would move their current Sioux City location to the new site.



They would invest around $6-million in the venture.



It would bring a minimum of 25 new jobs at $13 an hour.



The second development would be with Monterey Management of Dakota Dunes.



They would operate a logistics complex to service inbound and outbound hog trucks.



Their investment would be $11.7-million.



39 direct jobs, and 15 indirect jobs, would be created.



If the city council decides to continue in the process, and accept the two proposals, they could complete the process at the May 8th council meeting.