Dakota Access pipeline in Sioux County vandalized

SIOUX COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -

Vandals have struck the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Sioux County, Iowa.

Though information about the incident was released just today, the vandalism was reported to sheriff's deputies last Friday afternoon.

There are two separate locations where vandalism was found, near Hospers, Iowa.

Investigators say someone had tried to burn holes into the above ground valves at the two locations. 

Deputies secured both locations.

The FBI is now conducting an investigation of the incidents in Sioux County, as well as, similar incidents in South Dakota and Iowa.   

