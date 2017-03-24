Soggy Friday on tap around the region

We finally became a little more Spring-Like yesterday with warmer temps along with showers and thunderstorms. We'll see more showers and maybe an isolated storm today as well but a cold front has pushed through and with that we'll have falling temperatures throughout the rest of our Friday. Highs reached 49 overnight and I think we'll be dipping into the low to mid 40s by afternoon. We stay fairly mild once again tonight though with lows only falling into the upper 30s.

The rain showers will continue through early Saturday morning before the precipitation begins to pull out of the region. The clouds won't be leaving us anytime soon as they look to be part of the picture all the way through Monday. I think we'll see a little more sunshine by Tuesday but the clouds quickly build back in Wednesday as our active weather pattern continues. We could see more rain developing by Wednesday morning potentially lasting into Thursday. That will be something to bear watching as we head into the middle of next week. We get some relief by the end of next week with some drier and more sunny conditions moving back into the region. Highs stay near and above average in right through next with 50s to near 60° expected.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer