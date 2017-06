Large hail tearing up parts of Wisconsin

Severe hail fell in parts of Wisconsin as a line of strong storms ripped through the state.

The storm brought intense thunderstorms, damaging wind, and large hail to the town of Palmyra.

The heavy hail left roads covered in ice, making for slick conditions.

There was so much hail in some areas it looked like snow on roads and yards.

In some cases hail stones stuck around on the ground hours after it fell.