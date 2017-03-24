Branstad: Using cash reserves to fill budget shortfall is "most prudent" way to deal with situation

Iowa lawmakers will have another shortfall to grapple with this session.

According to a new report, revenue estimates fell for the third time this year.

Lawmakers have already approved $110-million in cuts, but the state's governor appears unwilling to cut any deeper. Governor Terry Branstad told KTIV's Matt Breen that he'd rather borrow the money needed from the state's cash reserve.

"Why use the state's cash reserves rather than making more cuts?" asked Matt Breen. "First of all, we've already done over $100-million in cuts in this fiscal year," said Gov. Terry Branstad, (R) Iowa. "To cut deeper in this fiscal year... I just didn't think it made that much sense. Fortunately, the cash reserve is full. We intend to pay this back over the next two years, over the biennium. So, I think that's the least painful, and the most prudent way to deal with the present situation."

"I think a lot of Iowans would ask for more details on how you'll pay back that case reserve," said Breen. "Even though it's full, you're still taking out $113-million." "We're going to do it over a two-year period," said Branstad. "And, I'm going to may that out for the legislature in my recommendations. In the budget, I based my budget based on the December revenue estimates. Now that it's been reduced, I'll give them a revised recommendation. And, we will work with the appropriations committees in both the House and the Senate to get this done."

"Within this biennium, which is the amount of time you've given the state to pay this money back to the cash reserve," said Breen. "What if future revenue estimates fall short as they did three times this year alone?" "If you look at Nebraska, or Kansas, or Oklahoma... those states have bigger problems than we do," said Branstad. "And, then you look to the east and you have Illinois, which hasn't had a budget in two years. We're one of 31 states that are in this situation. I think we've cut as much as is prudent. That's why using the cash reserve, and then paying that back over the next two years, makes the most sense to me."