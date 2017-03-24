UPDATE: Officer, driver identified in early morning car accident

UPDATE:

Two people, including a Sergeant with the Sioux City Police Department, were transported to Mercy Medical Center early Friday morning following a two-vehicle accident.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Sgt. Terry Ivener was treated an released with non-life threatening injuries.

29-year old Stephanie Adams was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, at 1:52 a.m. Friday a truck collided with Ivener's patrol vehicle between Leech Avenue and South Rustin Street.

The Sioux City Fire Department was called to extract Ivener from the vehicle.

According to police Adams was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and is being investigated for possible charges related to the accident.

The patrol vehicle is considered to be a total loss.

PREVIOUS:

The Sioux City Police Department posted on their Facebook page an officer was involved in an accident on Leech Avenue with a suspected intoxicated driver.



The department said the officer was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.



Sioux City Fire Rescue and Siouxland Paramedics provided assistance.



The department said "We are thankful that his injuries are not worse."