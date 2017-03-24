Spencer enters not guilty plea

A man charged with attempted murder in connection to a police chase and shooting late last month near Sioux City is pleading not guilty.



Twenty-four-year-old Melvin Spencer was arraigned Friday morning in Woodbury County District Court.



He requested a speedy trial.



Spencer's next court appearance is set for May 9.



Authorities say what began as a routine traffic stop south of Sioux City on February 26 turned into a high-speed chase when Spencer fled.



The chase ended only after the car got stuck on a muddy road.



Authorities say Spencer and another suspect got out of the car and fired multiple shots at Woodbury County sheriff's deputy Mike Lenz.



His patrol car was hit by five bullets, but Lenz was not hurt.



Spencer fled on foot and it took authorities three hours to track him down.



An Iowa State Patrol air unit spotted him in some trees.