Authorities cancel Endangered Missing Advisory for Meckling, SD man

South Dakota authorities have canceled an Endangered Missing Advisory for 77-year-old James Anthony Schmidt of Meckling, South Dakota.
The advisory was issued Friday afternoon.
A news release sent to KTIV said that the Schmidt had been contacted.
Knowing the signs of a heart attack and what to do if you experience one could be life saving.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com