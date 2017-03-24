Authorities cancel Endangered Missing Advisory for Meckling, SD - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Authorities cancel Endangered Missing Advisory for Meckling, SD man

Posted:
MECKLING, SD (KTIV) -

South Dakota authorities have canceled an Endangered Missing Advisory for 77-year-old James Anthony Schmidt of Meckling, South Dakota.

The advisory was issued Friday afternoon.

A news release sent to KTIV said that the Schmidt had been contacted.

 

