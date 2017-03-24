Morningside ninth in Learfield Director's Cup standings

Morningside is in ninth place in the NAIA Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup standings following the winter seasons.

Morningside College is in ninth place in the 2016-17 NAIA Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup standings following the completion of the fall and winter sports seasons. Morningside has a total of 425.5 points. Points are awarded based on a team’s finish at the NAIA National Championship events.

Morningside was in 16th place with 166 points after the completion of the 2016 fall sports seasons. The Mustangs’ winter sports scoring included 53 points for a ninth place finish in women’s basketball, 52 points for a 22nd place finish in wrestling, 42 points for a 16th place finish in women’s swimming, 41.5 points for a 31st place finish in men’s indoor track & field, 36 points for a 19th place finish in men’s swimming and 35 points for a 37th place finish in women’s indoor track & field.

The Mustangs’ fall scoring included 60 points for a fifth place finish in football, 56 points for an 18th place finish in women’s cross country and 50 points for a 17th place finish in women’s volleyball.

Morningside is one of four schools from the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) in the Top 25. Aside from Morningside, Hastings College is third with 482 points, Northwestern College is 13th with 341.25 points and Concordia University is 14th with 330 points. Dordt is 33rd and Briar Cliff is 99th.

Lindsey Wilson College is the current 2016-17 Learfield Sports Director’s Cup national leader with 532 points.

The Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in up to 12 sports – six women’s and six men’s.