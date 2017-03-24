Dr. Paul Gausman thanks his staff - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dr. Paul Gausman thanks his staff

OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -

Bombshell accusations leveled against the Omaha Public Schools by one of the last two finalists for the district's superintendent job.

In a letter to the Reading, Pennsylvania school district, where Khalid Mumin currently serves as superintendent, Mumin told parents, students and staff that he didn't believe the leadership of the Omaha schools, "had the best interest of the kids in their actions."

Mumin's letter was published in the Omaha World Herald newspaper.

Mumin went on to say that he refused to, quote "take the leap in leading 51,000 students without support from the body of individuals, who would be charged in approving my candidacy."

That "body" is the Omaha school board.

In a joint letter to the Omaha school board, both Mumin and the other candidate, Sioux City's superintendent of schools Dr. Paul Gausman, said neither man felt they had the full support of their board.

They withdrew their candidacies last weekend.

In a letter obtained by KTIV, Gausman told staff with the Sioux City schools that, quote "after conversations, reflection, and through engaging in the search process, I am reminded how glad I am to be a part of the Sioux City School District."

