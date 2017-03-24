New concealed carry bill up for debate in Nebraska Legislature

A bill in the Nebraska Legislature would allow residents to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

That's much different than what's currently in place for gun owners.

Right now under Nebraska state law gun owners must apply for a concealed carry permit.

Under that new bill gun owners would not be allowed to carry on school campuses or in government buildings.

But, Nebraska residents would be able to travel to states that do honor the bill.

Right now 12 states allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

Currently the cost for a 5 year permit is 100 dollars.

You also have to complete a training course.

After that, gun owners have to pay 50 dollars to renew.

Senator Tom Brewer argues that it's unconstitutional to make people pay for something that is a constitutional right.