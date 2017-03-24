First Tee of Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Teaching children core values, and positive lifestyle choices, is crucial in a child's upbringing.

Believe it, or not, these things can be taught through the game of golf.

The First Tee of Siouxland's executive director, Craig Berenstein, and its program director, Treyla Lee told KTIV all about it. 

Learn more about their event on March 25, and more, at http://www.thefirstteesiouxland.org/

