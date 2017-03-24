Teaching children core values, and positive lifestyle choices, is crucial in a child's upbringing.
Believe it, or not, these things can be taught through the game of golf.
The First Tee of Siouxland's executive director, Craig Berenstein, and its program director, Treyla Lee told KTIV all about it.
Learn more about their event on March 25, and more, at http://www.thefirstteesiouxland.org/
Knowing the signs of a heart attack and what to do if you experience one could be life saving.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com