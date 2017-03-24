Dreary conditions hold into the weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dreary conditions hold into the weekend

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After a stormy Thursday things have calmed down some Friday with just some light showers moving through the area.

We hit our highs shortly after midnight with temperatures sitting near 40 for much of the afternoon.

The storm threat is over but light showers will continue to drift across the area tonight with some patchy fog possible.

The dreary conditions hold for Saturday with a similar day to Friday.

We finally start to shake the rain chances Sunday though we will remain cloudy.

With the return of some sunshine on Monday temperatures will recover to the upper 50s.

We will remain near 60 for the rest of the week with lows hovering near 40 degrees.

Rain chances return again Tuesday night with showers possible through Thursday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.