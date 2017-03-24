Dreary conditions hold into the weekend

After a stormy Thursday things have calmed down some Friday with just some light showers moving through the area.



We hit our highs shortly after midnight with temperatures sitting near 40 for much of the afternoon.



The storm threat is over but light showers will continue to drift across the area tonight with some patchy fog possible.



The dreary conditions hold for Saturday with a similar day to Friday.



We finally start to shake the rain chances Sunday though we will remain cloudy.



With the return of some sunshine on Monday temperatures will recover to the upper 50s.



We will remain near 60 for the rest of the week with lows hovering near 40 degrees.



Rain chances return again Tuesday night with showers possible through Thursday.