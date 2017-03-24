Several rounds of storms bring over an inch of rain to the part of the area

Storms that pushed through Siouxland Thursday into Friday morning left some areas with plenty of rain.A corridor through northeast Nebraska into South Dakota saw the highest totals.The largest report came in near Alcester with 2.25 inches of rain falling.Many cities in northern Siouxland saw well over an inch of rain.The KTIV rain gauge measured 0.43 inches from the event.
Knowing the signs of a heart attack and what to do if you experience one could be life saving.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com