Several rounds of storms bring over an inch of rain to the part of the area

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Storms that pushed through Siouxland Thursday into Friday morning left some areas with plenty of rain.

A corridor through northeast Nebraska into South Dakota saw the highest totals.

The largest report came in near Alcester with 2.25 inches of rain falling.

Many cities in northern Siouxland saw well over an inch of rain.

The KTIV rain gauge measured 0.43 inches from the event.

