INFORMATION: Midstates Community and Economic Development Conference

For many city officials, finding new ways to develop their local communities and economy can be a challenge.

But one Siouxland conference is looking to make things a bit easier.

The Midstates Community and Economic Development Conference brings the Siouxland community together to share experiences and gain new ideas on community and economic development.

Midstates brings speakers with hands-on experience to share community and economic development strategies with community and business leaders.

The featured speaker for the 2017 conference is Deb Brown of SaveYour.Town, a web resource that shows you practical steps to help you shape a brighter future for your small town.

Deb will lead off a day of speakers from around the tri-state area, broken up into three main sessions.

The conference takes place on April 6 at the Marina Inn in Sioux Sioux City, NE.

Visit the conference's Facebook page to find out how to register for the event.

Registration is $35 per person if registered by March 30, and $45 per person if registered after.

For more information, call (712) 276-2157, or email hewittm@iastate.edu.