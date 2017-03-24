Seaboard Triumph official weighs in on Bridgeport proposals

It's no surprise that the Seaboard Triumph Foods project is generating interest in new development in and around the area.

Sioux City may have two big projects coming soon in the Bridgeport Industrial Park near the Seaboard Triumph Development set to open in the next few months.

They could bring up to 65 jobs to the area.

On Monday, City Council will consider proposals for sale of land in the park for two companies.

One of the companies is Tritz Pallet, that's headquartered in Le Mars.

They have a location in Sioux City already, but would move to the new site.

The second project would be with Monterey Management of Dakota Dunes.

They service inbound and outbound Hog Trucks.

And, Seaboard Triumph officials say they could possibly work with both companies in the future.

"Obviously we're going to be a large consumer of pallets and a truck services business also will have a large number of trucks that will come in and out and so having those services nearby obviously open some relationships up that we might take advantage of when the timing's right," said Mark Porter, chief operating officer for Seaboard Triumph.

Tritz Pallet would invest around $6-million in the venture.

It would bring about 20 new jobs at $13 an hour, and would also transfer their seven employees at their current Sioux City location.

Monterey Management would invest $11.7-million.

39 direct jobs, and 15 indirect jobs would be created.

"From Seaboard Triumph Foods' perspective economic development is great for the city," said Porter. "The city is doing a solid, better than a solid, they're doing a great job of continuing to work on economic development for Siouxland. And, these two businesses certainly are in that category of growth."

If City Council decides to continue in the process, and accept the two proposals, they could complete the process at the May 8th council meeting.