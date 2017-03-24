Norfolk farmers help Kansas wildfire victims

A group of Norfolk farmers are helping their fellow Ag brothers in Kansas, any way they can.

The group heard how farmers have been impacted by the Kansas wildfires that scorched hundreds of thousands of acres this month.

When they learned about how much the farmers lost, the group from Norfolk decided to they wanted to help.

But what they thought would just be two loads totaling thirty bales turned out to be much more.

"The calls wouldn't stop. Every couple of hours we were getting calls to see if we could pick up a load of hay form somebody, it was everything we had to get all the hay picked up. It was amazing how people came together to donate what they had."

The group will be leaving Saturday at 8 a.m. for the seven-hour trip to Kansas.