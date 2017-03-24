Man charged with stabbing sister to death waives right to trial - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man charged with stabbing sister to death waives right to trial by jury

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

There are new details in the case of a Le Mars, Iowa, man charged with stabbing his sister to death. 

33-year-old Thomas Bibler has filed a written waiver of his right to a trial by jury. 

Bibler was expected to appear in court Friday for a status conference.

But, the judge said it was canceled because his May 16 trial is expected to be moved.

The judge says Bibler will appear in court, on April 14th, for a pretrial conference.

Bibler was arrested in June after a standoff with police at his Le Mars apartment. 

His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stabbing wounds at the hospital in Le Mars. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.