Man charged with stabbing sister to death waives right to trial by jury

There are new details in the case of a Le Mars, Iowa, man charged with stabbing his sister to death.

33-year-old Thomas Bibler has filed a written waiver of his right to a trial by jury.

Bibler was expected to appear in court Friday for a status conference.

But, the judge said it was canceled because his May 16 trial is expected to be moved.

The judge says Bibler will appear in court, on April 14th, for a pretrial conference.

Bibler was arrested in June after a standoff with police at his Le Mars apartment.

His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stabbing wounds at the hospital in Le Mars.