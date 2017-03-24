Musketeers top Waterloo to increase lead in Western Conference

The Sioux City Musketeers have been in first place most of the USHL season, but one team that had given them problems is Waterloo. But Sioux City led the entire way and beat the Black Hawks 6-3 on Friday at the Tyson Events Center. It was just Sioux City's second win in six games with Waterloo.

Christian Pospisil and Odeen Tufto scored three minutes apart midway through the first period to give Sioux City a 2-0 lead after one period.

Bailey Conger scored a power play goal for Waterloo in the first minute of the second period to cut the lead in half. But Tufto added his second goal of the game to get the lead to 3-1. Pospisil added his second goal to increase Sioux City's advantage to three goals. Ethan Johnson tipped in a shot to cut the Sioux City lead to 4-2 after two periods.

Tarek Baker and Micah Miller added goals for Sioux City in the final six minutes to clinch the victory for Sioux City (37-10-5-2). The Musketeers, who now lead Waterloo by seven points in the Western Conference standings, host Dubuque on Sunday at 3:05.