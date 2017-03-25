Pony Express Riders of Iowa ride for a good cause

Saturday morning started off with volunteers bringing their horses out to the Clay County Fair Grounds to embark on a 100 mile journey.

The journey is all about raising money for a good cause.

The money raised on their trek goes to children and adults with disabilities.

"The money we raise actually can come back to the counties as scholarships, wheelchairs, crutches. Somebody can't afford something, we can donate that back" says Clay County Chairman Donnie Essick.

Saturday's ride marks the 50th year the Pony Express riders of Iowa have hit the trails to raise money.

Pony Express riders were able to choose one of three paths to take.

The paths are historic for the group.

When the ride kicked off in 1967 the original members of the group took the exact path current members are taking.

The past 50 years have always been about one thing.



"If we could raise money for Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside for disabled children and young adults to help them get so they can try to have a normal life." says Tim Allen, President of Pony Express Riders of Iowa.

Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside was chosen the first year the Pony Express Riders started their group.

At the end of the ride Pony Express members got to meet the people they help raise money for.



"Riding into camp on Saturday and seeing all the kid's faces and being appreciated like that. There's no words that can put how a person feels" says Allen.