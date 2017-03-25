More gloomy skies close the weekend

The dreary conditions have continued into our Saturday.



As anticipated showers have been less widespread than Friday but continue in our southeastern cities.



It was also been a cool day with temperatures stuck near 40 degrees across the area.



That won't change much as we go through the night with clouds holding steady and drizzle to light rain possible to the east.



We do again have the chance for some patchy fog developing and that may stay with us into the early part of our Sunday.



We'll close the weekend with another overcast day and temperatures slightly warmer but still in the 40s.



Drizzle will still be possible in our eastern counties before the system finally moves east.



Fog will again be possible Sunday night into Monday.



Finally some sunshine and warmer temperatures begin to push into Siouxland Monday with a little more of both by Tuesday.



Highs will be holding near 60 for the work week.



Things get a little muddier starting Tuesday night as multiple possibilities exist for the path of a system moving in.



Right now I'm thinking we end up with showers possible from Tuesday night into Thursday night but that very well may change as we get closer.



We look dry again as we head into next weekend.