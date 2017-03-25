County Supervisors inspect road repair projects

Woodbury County Supervisors stepped out of the office and hit the road this week to figure out what to do with a pair of Siouxland repair projects.

It was anything but a typical Friday in the office as county supervisors toured upcoming road projects that are beyond simple repair and tough decisions have to be made.

"It is important for us to get out and see for ourselves what the issues are, that is what the people deserve, supervisors who will go out and see for themselves," said Supervisor Matthew Ung," Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

The board visited 220th Street, East of Old Lakeport Road. They say the seal coat is in poor condition, the surface is failing and it is no longer cost effective to have it patched.

And, because of it's location to a rural subdivision there is a home owner partial payment issue.

"There is a recognition in the zoning ordinance that those folks ought to help pay for it rather than it being on the backs of the whole county but we only have half of the residents who have signed on to that, the other half well it's not fair to charge people on the north half if the south half are not paying," said Mark Nahra, Woodbury County Engineer.

The second stop, Haskell Avenue Bridge in Moville, it was destroyed in a flood in June of 2016. The bridge is used primarily for people leaving Moville, heading North to LeMars or to North Sioux City. The county engineer says this bridge is popular but it only saves drivers about 3/8th of a mile.

Supervisors say the cost to repair the bridge would be $600,000.

"As you can see the bridge has shifted it's support structure by over 4 feet to the west, it is not repairable. My recommendation to the board is that we tear the bridge out so it does not remain here as a trash rack to catch debris that might wash down stream," continued Nahra.

Any repairs made and money spent would come out of the Secondary Roads budget.

The Board of Supervisors plans to have a town hall meeting next month to hear concerns from residents before any final decisions are made.