Sioux City League of Women Voters speaks with state legislatures

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Educate, Advocate, and Impact is the motto of the Sioux City League of Women Voters. 

And those looking for answers to their questions turned out in full force for their town hall today.

On hand were state representatives Jim Carlin, Chris Hall and Tim Kacena. 

They were asked about everything from healthcare to increased revenue for the state as well as water quality for individuals and how it effects the way farmers do business.

There are different ranges of farmers, if you are a big business farmer and you have over 300 thousand acres, maybe it ain't no big deal for you but when you are a farmer and you only have a thousand or 500, you're just trying to make a living," said Logan Oetken, Sioux City Farmer.

"It is a hot enough topic lately that it is getting the attention it needs to force a solution to look at revenue generating options through the state through the RIF Funds," said Representative Jim Carlin. 

The league of women voters is a non-partisan organization.  

