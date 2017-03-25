Chili's restaurant donates funds to child loss organization

The loss of a child is a traumatic experience.

A woman from Sioux City started a non profit organization called "No Footprint Too Small" 2 to help families deal with the heartbreaking loss.

A fundraiser to help the organization has been going on all week.

For the past week Chili's Restaurant in downtown Sioux City has been donating 15 percent of sales to the organization.

The organization's founder says she wants to bring more attention to the problem and let moms know they don't have to suffer in isolation.

"One in four women experience this type of loss and the Siouxland area is not exempt, I started the organization after my own experience of pregnancy and infant loss." said Jolie Vega, Founder, No Footprint Too Small.

Ten to 25 percent of all clinically-recognized pregnancies end in miscarriage.

24 thousand babies are stillborn in the U.S. each year.

Vega is starting a Sioux City Chapter.

You can visit the organization's Facebook page to find out how to get involved.