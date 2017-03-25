Bandits stay unbeaten with win over Kansas City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bandits stay unbeaten with win over Kansas City

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Taylor Genuser threw two touchdowns, four different players rushed for touchdowns and the Bandits beat Kansas City on Saturday, 62-35.

Frederick Bruno started the scoring for the Bandits with a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter. That was the only score of the quarter. Bruno has eight rushing touchdowns this season.

The Phantoms tied the game at 7 early in the second quarter, but then Sioux City scored 41 unanswered points. Genuser threw touchdown passes to Maurice Young and Jeremiah Oates, and Sioux City led 54-7 midway through the third.

Kansas City (1-2) outgained Sioux City (4-0) by 67 yards in the game, but the Bandits had three defensive/special teams touchdowns.

Jeff Mack added 40 yards rushing, with one touchdown. Drew Prohaska and Dominique Carson also notched touchdowns on the ground.

Sioux City is back in action on Friday, traveling to Omaha.

