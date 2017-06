Remember that thunderstorms that rolled through Siouxland on Thursday?



The system that gave us some severe weather that day has continued to impact our weather greatly through Saturday.



Though the system's fronts have pushed eastward the low has become what is known as a cutoff low.



The low has separated itself from the atmospheric flow.



These situations can create stagnant weather in a location for several days in a row.



We've also had northeasterly flow which has fed moisture from the east into our area.



This has all combined to give us several days of gray skies and even showers.



After Sunday the low pushes far enough away that it will lose influence on our weather and some sunshine will return to our skies.