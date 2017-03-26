UPDATE: Stabbing suspect bonds out

UPDATE:

KTIV was notified that Jess Pinney was released from custody and bonded out.

Sioux City Police Crime Prevention Officer, Lori Noltze, released more information after weekend stabbing.

Officer Noltze said 33-year-old Jess Pinney, of Sioux City, is in custody.

Sioux City Police got a call about a stabbing, early Sunday morning, in the 1000th block of 4th Street.

Noltze said four people were stabbed while trying to help a female that was involved in an altercation with Pinney.

"The suspect was identified through the course of investigation, he was located on today's date and charged with (2) counts of willful injury, class D felony and three counts counts of aggravated assault," said Lori Nultze with the Sioux City Police Department.

Investigators said Pinney turned himself in.

The four victims all suffered non-life threatening injuries, and were later released from Sioux City's Mercy Medical Center.

Sioux City Police continue to investigate the incident.

Previous Story:

Sioux City police investigating a stabbing on Historic 4th Street in Sioux City early Sunday morning.

Four victims ended up in the hospital after the stabbing that happened around 2:15 a.m.

Investigators say the victims tried to help a woman who was involved in a fight with a man.

The man then turned on the victims and hurt them as they tried to intervene.

The four victims went to Mercy Medical Center and were later released from the hospital.

Sioux City Police say they know who the suspect is, but they haven't been taken into custody yet.

They said no more information will be released in the incident on Sunday.