Democrat Kim Weaver from Sheldon, IA wants rematch against Congr - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Democrat Kim Weaver from Sheldon, IA wants rematch against Congressman King

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Democrat Kim Weaver wants a rematch against U.S. Rep. Steve King after losing to the Republican congressman in 2016.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2nXm9Ue ) Weaver announced Sunday she would challenge King in Iowa's 4th Congressional District in 2018.

In the last election, Weaver lost in 38 of the 39 counties in the district, but she remains optimistic about her chances against King.

The 52-year-old Weaver of Sheldon has criticized King in the past for his comments on minorities, immigration and same-sex marriage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.