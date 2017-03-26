Some sunshine finally returns Monday

Sunday was yet another day with clouds overhead though our temperatures were just a little bit warmer.



Skies will remain cloudy tonight with patchy fog once again possible.



It should be less widespread than Saturday night however.



Some sunshine finally breaks through on Monday with partly cloudy skies allowing us to warm into the upper 50s.



Tuesday will be similar before our next system moves in Tuesday night.



This will be another slow moving low that will give us chances of rain through Thursday.



Up to three quarters of an inch will be possible by the time the system moves out Thursday night.



Temperatures will dip back into the low 50s during this period.



Friday will see the return of dry weather with upper 50s for highs.