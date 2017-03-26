Some sunshine finally returns Monday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Some sunshine finally returns Monday

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sunday was yet another day with clouds overhead though our temperatures were just a little bit warmer.

Skies will remain cloudy tonight with patchy fog once again possible.

It should be less widespread than Saturday night however.

Some sunshine finally breaks through on Monday with partly cloudy skies allowing us to warm into the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be similar before our next system moves in Tuesday night.

This will be another slow moving low that will give us chances of rain through Thursday.

Up to three quarters of an inch will be possible by the time the system moves out Thursday night. 

Temperatures will dip back into the low 50s during this period.

Friday will see the return of dry weather with upper 50s for highs.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.